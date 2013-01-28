LONDON Jan 28 Mario Draghi, the governor of the
European Central Bank, met Italian Finance Minister Vittorio
Grilli on Monday to discuss the mounting problems at Monte dei
Paschi di Siena, the Financial Times reported on its
website on Monday, citing an unnamed government official.
In response to a question from the FT, the European Central
Bank confirmed the pair met at an office of the Finance Ministry
in Milan but gave no further comment.
Draghi, who was formerly governor of the Italian central
bank, wanted to brief Grilli on the role the Italian central
bank had played in supervising Monte dei Paschi when it
discovered during an inspection in 2010 that the bank had taken
out risky derivatives positions, according to the unnamed
government official cited by the Financial Times.
Monte dei Paschi, the world's oldest bank, founded in 1472
and based in the Tuscan town of Siena, has run into deep trouble
since its 9-billion-euro ($12.11 billion) cash purchase of rival
Banca Antonveneta in 2007, just before the global financial
crash.
The bank said on Monday it had no evidence of bribery in a
2007 takeover now under scrutiny over alleged corruption, but
acknowledged accounting irregularities over derivatives deals
under previous management.