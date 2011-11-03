FRANKFURT Nov 2 Position: European Central
Bank President
Incumbent: Mario Draghi
Date of Birth: Sept. 3, 1947
Term: Nov. 1, 2011 to Oct. 31, 2019. Not eligible for
reappointment.
Key Facts:
-- Draghi came to the ECB with a wealth of central banking
experience but as something of an unknown quantity in policy
terms, and he is viewed by his ECB colleagues as difficult to
pigeon-hole along the traditional hawk-dove divide.
-- He joined the ECB's 23-member rate-setting Governing
Council in December 2005, when he became head of Italy's central
bank.
-- Draghi was appointed chairman of the Financial Stability
Forum in 2006. Now called the Financial Stability Board, the
body was tasked by the G20 group of leading nations with
developing a new financial framework designed to prevent future
financial crises. The body's profile has risen under Draghi's
leadership.
-- Draghi is a fluent English speaker and an effective and
direct communicator, but he keeps a low public profile, largely
sticking to set speeches.
-- Central bank insiders who have worked with Draghi say he
is less of a micro-manager than his ECB predecessor Jean-Claude
Trichet.
-- Draghi left his London-based job as managing director and
vice president of investment bank Goldman Sachs in 2005 to take
over at the Bank of Italy from Antonio Fazio, who resigned in a
corruption scandal.
-- While his international reputation has grown steadily,
Draghi has had strained relations with some of Italy's political
elite, including Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti, who has often
attacked central bankers as a class and dismisses the work of
the FSB.
-- As director general of the Italian Treasury between 1991
and 2001, Draghi spearheaded a privatization drive. In this
period he played a key role in Italy's successful bid to join
the first wave of euro currency participants and headed the
European Economic and Financial Committee that prepares the
agenda for the monthly meetings of euro zone finance ministers.
-- After graduating from Rome University in 1970, he took a
PhD in economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology,
where he studied under Nobel prize-winning economist Franco
Modigliani. He worked as an economics professor at several
Italian universities before joining the World Bank in Washington
as an executive director in 1984.
-- Draghi is married with two children.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by John Stonestreet)