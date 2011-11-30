HONG KONG Nov 30 Dragon Capital is
raising a new private-equity fund to invest in Vietnam, Cambodia
and Laos, Chief Executive Dominic Scriven said on Wednesday.
The new product, the Indochina Opportunities Fund, is due to
have an initial close with $100-150 million in capital. It will
be capped at a maximum of $250 million.
"We are in the process of trying to raise it at the moment,"
Scriven said, adding that he expected the first close the middle
of next year.
The fund had attracted investments from a handful of
investors, Scriven said.
"The typical areas where we're getting some traction is in
the development finance of institutions, with corporate
strategics in Asia, and with family offices," he said.
Phnom Penh-based Frontier Investment & Development Partners
has said it signed a joint venture agreement earlier this year
to develop the Indochina Opportunities Fund as a joint venture
with Dragon Capital.
Ho Chi Minh-based Scriven set up Dragon Capital in 1994. It
managed $1.2 billion in assets as of the end of last year, the
company said, the bulk in Vietnam.
Scriven noted that Cambodia and Laos were much smaller
markets, but the new fund would pursue agribusiness investments
there.
The company's private-equity team In Vietnam is looking to
take stakes in private companies or in state-owned companies
that are privatising. It will also seek to provide growth
capital for businesses.
Vietnam's main stock index has fallen 21 percent this
year as the country battles high inflation. November's consumer
price index was up 20 percent compared with a year earlier
.
The frontier market has, however, been drawing interest from
major overseas private equity companies.
In April, KKR & Co LP agreed to pay $159 million for
10 percent of food producer Masan Consumer Corp, in the largest
private equity deal in Vietnam to date.
At the start of this year, U.S.-based Mount Kellett Capital
Management invested $100 million in mining company Masan
Resources [ID: nL3E7CO0AF]. Both those target companies are
subsidiaries of the Masan Group.
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan and Stephen Aldred; Editing by
Chris Lewis)