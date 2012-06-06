June 6 Dragon 2012 LLC, Air China Ltd as Lessor, and guaranteed by Export-Import Bank of the United States, on Tuesday sold $134.456 million of 3(a)(2) exempt secured fixed rated notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

HSBC was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: DRAGON 2012 LLC AMT $134.456 MLN COUPON 1.972 PCT MATURITY 03/12/2024 TYPE SEC NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/12/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 1.972 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/12/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A (Editing by James Dalgleish)