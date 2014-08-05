INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
LONDON Aug 5 Dragon Oil will pay shareholders an interim dividend of 20 cents per share following a strong performance in the first half of the year, the Turkmenistan-focused oil explorer said on Tuesday.
The company reported a 20 percent rise in operating profit over the first six months of the year to $388.5 million and revenue reached $547 million, 11 percent higher than in 2013.
The oil explorer benefited from selling its crude at a higher price and lifting higher volumes from its key Cheleken fields in Turkmenistan.
Dragon Oil said it was on track to reach a production level of 100,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in 2015 and a daily rate of 87,000-90,000 bopd this year. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.