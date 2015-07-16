* Majority stake will allow ENOC to vote against dividend
* ENOC to lower Dragon Oil's near-term production target
* Dragon Oil reiterated its production target on Tuesday
(Adds Setanta's comments, link to Dragon Oil's Tuesday
statement)
By Mamidipudi Soumithri
July 16 Dragon Oil Plc's largest
shareholder, Emirates National Oil Co Ltd (ENOC), said the oil
producer no longer needed to pay a dividend to shareholders,
stepping up pressure in its bid to take over the company.
ENOC, which owns 54 percent of Dragon Oil, offered 750 pence
per share to buy out minority shareholders in June. Baillie
Gifford and Setanta Asset Management, Dragon Oil's second and
third largest shareholders, see that offer as inadequate.
ENOC's majority stake in Dragon Oil would allow it to vote
against any proposal to pay dividends at the company's annual
general meeting.
First Energy analyst Stephane Foucaud said ENOC's statement
could be part of a strategy to convince hesitant shareholders to
accept its offer.
The takeover would help downstream-focused ENOC become a
fully-integrated global oil and gas company.
Dubai-based ENOC also said Dragon Oil's capital expenditure
budget of $700 million would not be enough to deal with the
operational challenges that it expects Dragon Oil to face.
Dragon Oil, which produces oil from the Cheleken field in
Turkmenistan, reiterated on Tuesday its production target of
100,000 barrels of oil per day over the next five years. ENOC
said it would lower that target in the near-term to about 90,000
barrels.
Setanta, which has a 3.1 percent stake in the company, said
ENOC's target was not reflective of Cheleken's potential, adding
that Dragon Oil's production update supported its view.
"It certainly does not seem consistent with the type of
scenario to which ENOC refers," Setanta's Richard Doyle said,
referring to Dragon Oil's statement.
Dragon Oil declined to comment, while Baillie Gifford, which
holds about 7.2 percent of the company, said its stance remained
unchanged.
The company's shares were trading marginally higher at 726
pence at midday on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)