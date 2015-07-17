(Adds comment from ENOC, background)
July 17 Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd became the
latest investor in Dragon Oil Plc to say majority
shareholder Emirates National Oil Co Ltd's (ENOC) takeover offer
undervalued the oil producer.
Elliott also said Dragon Oil could increase oil production
"meaningfully in excess" of its target of 100,000 barrels of oil
per day, a day after ENOC said the company should lower its
near-term production target.
Two other large minority shareholders, Baillie Gifford and
Setanta Asset Management, have also said ENOC's offer of 750
pence per share undervalued Dragon Oil and that the company's
production could be increased.
"We are surprised that a few financial investors claim to
know more about the assets than the people that operate them on
a daily basis," an ENOC spokesman said.
ENOC said on Thursday that it expected Dragon Oil to face
operational challenges at its Cheleken field in Turkmenistan,
its only producing asset, and that the company should lower its
production target to 90,000 barrels per day.
Dragon Oil reiterated on Tuesday that it would sustain its
production target for at least five years.
Baillie Gifford holds about 7.2 percent in Dragon Oil, while
Elliott owns about 3.3 percent and Setanta about 3.1 percent.
Dubai-based ENOC, which owns 54 percent of Dragon Oil, needs
acceptance from another 23 percent of the company's shareholders
for the takeover to go through.
The offer has already received the approval of Dragon Oil's
board.
