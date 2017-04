LONDON, April 16 Dragon Oil increased production from its flagship Cheleken fields in Turkmenistan in the first quarter, the London-listed oil explorer said in a production update statement.

The company, which is assessing an approach by its main shareholder Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) for the remainder of its equity, said average production levels from the fields in March had risen above 93,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).

The average output level for the first quarter was around 88,700 bpd, 23 percent higher than the same time last year.

Dragon is expected to publish its first quarter results on April 21. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)