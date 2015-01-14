LONDON Jan 14 Turkmenistan-focused oil producer
Dragon Oil exceeded its 2014 year-end oil production
target by 2,000 barrels per day due to a 7 percent rise in
output from its Turkmen Cheleken fields.
Dragon Oil said it achieved a production rate of 92,008
barrels of oil equivalent per day (bopd) at the end of 2014,
topping a target range of 87,000-90,000 bopd.
Its Cheleken Contract Area produced an average of around
78,800 bopd, up 7 percent from 2013, the company said.
Dragon Oil and partner Kuwait Energy, which together have
made a series of oil reservoir discoveries in Iraq, plan to
speed up the evaluation of their latest discovery at Faihaa-1 by
drilling two appraisal wells this year, Dragon Oil said.
