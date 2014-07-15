LONDON, July 15 Turkmenistan-focused oil explorer Dragon Oil sold 4 percent more oil over the first half of the year than in 2013 despite a slight year-on-year drop in output.

The independent oil producer sold 5.9 million barrels of crude oil over the first six months of the year, compared with 5.7 million barrels over the same period last year, it said on Tuesday.

The energy firm saw a drop of 160 barrels of oil per day in average gross production over the period, but it maintained its 100,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) target for 2015.

Dragon Oil also said it expected to reach an average production rate of 87,000-90,000 bopd in 2014.

"Between eight and 10 wells remain to be completed in the second half of the year and we expect to see rising gross production," said Chief Executive Abdul Jaleel Al Khalifa. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)