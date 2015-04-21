LONDON, April 21 Turkmenistan-focused oil
explorer Dragon Oil sold nearly 80 percent more crude
oil in the first quarter of the year compared with the same
period in 2014, but at a much lower price due to the fall in
global oil prices.
The company, which is assessing an approach by its main
shareholder Emirates National Oil Co (ENOC) for the remainder of
its equity, sold 4.8 million barrels of crude oil over the
period at an average price of $40 per barrel, versus 2.7 million
barrels sold last year at an average price of $92 per barrel.
The London-listed energy firm reiterated its full-year
targets of reaching a production level of 100,000 barrels per
day and spending between $500 million and $600 million on
infrastructure and drilling on top of $50 million to 100 million
on exploration.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)