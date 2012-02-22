HONG KONG Feb 22 Dragonair, a unit of
Hong Kong's dominant carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
, said on Wednesday that it plans to expand its fleet
20 percent this year by adding six aircraft and will hire more
staff to meet growing demand in Asia.
Strong demand from China, Dragonair's largest market, helped
boost the regional carrier's passenger numbers by 7 percent to a
record high last year despite deepening global economic
uncertainty, said Patrick Yeung, chief executive of Dragonair.
Cathay Pacific reported in January that it and Dragonair
carried a total of 27.58 million passengers in 2011, up 2.9
percent. It did not provide a breakdown for Dragonair.
The global aviation industry is expected to see a tough year
ahead with industry body the International Air Transport
Association (IATA) forecasting the industry could lose $8.3
billion if the European sovereign debt crisis evolves into a
full-blown banking crisis and recession.
Yeung said the planned fleet expansion and network growth
would put Dragonair in a good position to grasp opportunities in
China and the rest of the region.
"China's economy is expected to rise about 8 percent this
year and there are also growth opportunities in Asia," he told
reporters.
Dragonair will add four narrow body A320s and two wide body
A330s. Of the total, two are under Cathay's existing order book
while four will be leased, he said.
The airline also planned to upgrade the hardware in all of
its planes, including upgrading the seats and providing Internet
connectivity on board, Yeung said.
He did not disclose the investment amount.
Dragonair currently has 32 planes, mainly A320s and A330s
made by Airbus. It flies to 17 mainland Chinese cities and 16
other destinations in Asia.
It aims to recruit about 450 cabin crew this year or about
30 precent of its existing 1,500 cabin crew members. It will
also add 40 first officers and 35 cadet pilots, Yeung said.
With the new capacity, Dragonair will resume several routes
suspended during the financial crisis in 2008, including Hong
Kong to China's Xian and Guilin, and Taichung.
It will also increase flights to some existing routes and
add new destinations, probably in Thailand and South Korea, he
added.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)