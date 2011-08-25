* Credit team joining DragonBack platform manages $230 mln

* Darryl Flint, five others, to run Double Haven (Adds details, quote)

HONG KONG Aug 25 Hong Kong-based DragonBack Capital said a credit team leaving Sparx Asia Investment Advisors would join its hedge fund platform in October.

Sparx Asia Investment Advisors is a unit of Japanese money manager Sparx Group .

The team, headed by Darryl Flint, will operate under the name Double Haven. It managed about $230 million at the end of July, DragonBack said in a statement.

DragonBack, led by Chief Executive Rob Lance and co-founder Phil Tye, managed as much as $600 million at it peak before redemptions following the financial crisis. It closed its hedge funds last year and transformed the firm into a fund platform.

"It is essential to have strong support and quality services in order to maintain our relationship with institutional investors," said Double Haven's founder Flint.

His team includes Torquil Macleod, Thomas Doud, Richard McDade, Arun Vaswani and Kunal Saha.

Double Haven also plans to launch a long/short credit strategy focusing on investment grade and high yield bonds and another one focused on private lending, the statement said. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)