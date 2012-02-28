(Adds detail, background, shares, Bowleven statement)

LONDON Feb 28 Turkmenistan-focused Dragon Oil will not make a bid for Bowleven, Dragon said, leaving the way open for others interested in Bowleven's exploration assets offshore Cameroon.

"The board of Dragon Oil announces that it is no longer exploring an offer for all of the issued and to be issued share capital of Bowleven," Dragon said in a short statement on Tuesday.

Bowleven shares, which have risen from 74 pence the day before Dragon said it was considering a takeover to 134 pence at the close on Monday, fell sharply back to trade at 89 pence after the announcement.

Earlier on Tuesday, they had touched a six-month high, buoyed by hopes that another party may be joining the bidding fray

Cash-rich, Dubai-headquartered Dragon, which is 52 percent-owned by Dubai's Emirates National Oil Company and dual-listed in Dublin, said earlier this month that it was in the early stages of making a bid for Bowleven

In a separate statement on Tuesday, Bowleven said that it had held no detailed talks with Dragon, nor provided due diligence.