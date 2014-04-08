LONDON, April 8 Dragon Oil Plc

* In cheleken contract area, the dzheitune well is producing 1,175 barrels of oil per day.

* Three drilling rigs currently operating in cheleken contract area.

* Anticipate land rig 2 to commence drilling later this quarter

* Average field production in cheleken contract area for 1q 2014 was 72,300 bopd

* Production growth in 2014 will be around 10% on basis of 14-16 wells being completed during year

