UPDATE 1-Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
LONDON, April 8 Dragon Oil Plc
* In cheleken contract area, the dzheitune well is producing 1,175 barrels of oil per day.
* Three drilling rigs currently operating in cheleken contract area.
* Anticipate land rig 2 to commence drilling later this quarter
* Average field production in cheleken contract area for 1q 2014 was 72,300 bopd
* Production growth in 2014 will be around 10% on basis of 14-16 wells being completed during year
* Drilling programme is now expected to be weighed more towards second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)