Oct 14 Dragon Oil Plc :

* Average daily gross production reached 80,510 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in Q3 2014 - a 9.6 pct increase compared to H1 2014 level

* Average production for September was 82,540 bopd

* Capital expenditure on infrastructure, drilling, exploration assets amounted to about $171 million for Q3

* Six new wells were completed in Q3

* Board of Dragon Oil is in detailed discussions regarding a possible offer to be made for issued, and to be issued, share capital of Petroceltic

* In 2014, we expect to drill 16 wells, including a number of sidetracks

* Expect average gross production growth from Cheleken contract area to be in range of 5 pct to 10 pct in 2014 with a year-end exit rate of 87,000-90,000 bopd

* Maintain guidance for an exit rate of 100,000 bopd in 2015 and plans to sustain 100,000 bopd average gross production for a minimum of five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: