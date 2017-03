Dec 30 Dragon Oil Plc :

* Reached a one-year agreement with two buyers securing diversification in export routes for all its anticipated entitlement production FoB (free-on-board) Aladja Jetty

* Agreements were negotiated to achieve a better overall discount to monthly average brent prices compared to discount in previous year

* Discount to brent is expected to be approximately us$14 per barrel.