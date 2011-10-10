(Adds detail)

LONDON Oct 10 Oil and gas firm Dragon Oil has signed a deal to explore in Tunisia, expanding beyond its Turkmenistan asset base for the first time as part of a long-stated plan to add new projects to its portfolio.

The Dubai-headquartered company said on Monday that it agreed to acquire a 55 percent interest in the Bargou Exploration Permit off the coast of Tunisia in exchange for paying a proportion of well costs up to $26.6 million.

"This farm-in is part of our plan to build a portfolio of development and exploration opportunities in order to grow the group into a multi-asset company," said Chief Executive Abdul Jaleel Al Khalifa in a statement.

Dragon Oil will be partnering with Australian companies Cooper Energy and Jacka Resources on the permit in a deal which is subject to approval by the Tunisian government.

The well is due to be drilled in 2012, with Dragon Oil set to become operator of the field if the partners decide to go ahead with a development.

"We continue to search for new projects where we can deploy our technical and operational expertise in key regions of interest, including Africa, Central Asia, the Middle East and selectively south-east Asia," Khalifa added.

He said in February that the company, whose profits soared 135 percent in the first half of this year, could spend around $500 million on future deals.

Shares in Dragon Oil, which is more than 50 percent owned by Dubai's National oil company Emirates National Oil Company, closed at 475 pence on Friday valuing the company at 2.4 billion pounds ($3.7 billion). ($1 = 0.640 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Julie Crust)