LONDON Oct 23 Dragon Oil PLC :
* Gross field production for 3q 2012 averaged 69,600 bopd (3q
2011: 61,500
bopd).
* Sold 2.8 mn barrels of crude in 3q (3q 2011: 2.7 million
barrels), 4% up year
on year
* In talks over arrangements to export our share of the crude
oil production
from the cheleken contract area
* Given sanding issues earlier this year, we now expect to
achieve gross
production growth of 10% in 2012
* Production growth in 2013 likely to be on lower end of
medium-term guidance
of 10%-15% on average per year
* Over 2012-15 period, we re-iterate our guidance of an average
production
growth rate of 10%-15% per annum