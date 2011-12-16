* Says reached production rate of 70,000 bopd

Dec 16 Dragon Oil reached its output rate target for 2011, after the Turkmenistan-focused oil firm successfully tested and brought one of its wells on stream for production.

Dragon Oil touched a production rate of 70,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), representing a production growth rate of over 25 percent in 2011, the company said in a statement.

Dragon drilled the Dzheitune (Lam) 28/164 well in Turkmenistan to a depth of 1,865 metres and tested it for an initial production rate of 3,018 barrels of oil per day, it said.

In October, the explorer had said it was confident of maintaining its 10 to 15 percent target growth rate until 2015, putting it on track to produce 100,000 bopd in four years time.

Dragon Oil shares, which have shed about 12 percent in value over the past month, closed at 468 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)