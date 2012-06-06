(Adds detail)
LONDON, June 6 Oil producer Dragon Oil
launched a $200 million share buyback programme to return cash
to investors and said it was still committed to using the
balance of its cash pile to expand out of its key Turkmenistan
base.
Dragon Oil said on Wednesday that it would spend $200
million to buy up to 5 percent of its share capital, returning
some of the huge profits it has generated from raising
production and higher oil prices to shareholders.
The company said its main focus was on acquiring new assets
outside of Turkmenistan, adding that it had a cash pile of $1.6
billion at the end of March, leaving it with substantial funds
to spend on deals after the buyback.
"Diversification remains at the top of our agenda as we seek
to deploy our expertise and resources to become a multi-asset
company," Chief Executive Abdul Jaleel Al Khalifa said in a
statement.
Dragon Oil, whose profits soared 76 percent in 2011, has
stated its intention over the last eighteen months to expand
into another country in Africa, Central Asia, the Middle East or
South East Asia, and was linked to Cameroon-focused explorer
Bowleven earlier this year.
The company said in May it was part of a consortium which
secured a deal to explore an area in Iraq.
Shares in Dragon Oil last traded at 484.5 pence, valuing the
firm at 2.5 billion pounds ($3.8 billion).
($1 = 0.6506 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Rhys Jones)