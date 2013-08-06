By Sarah Young
LONDON Aug 6 Turkmenistan-focused company
Dragon Oil is considering alternative export routes to
secure better prices for its crude and lift flagging profits.
Dragon currently pumps all of its oil via Azerbaijan
under a deal which runs until 2014 and involves selling crude at
a discount to the Brent benchmark price. It said it was looking
at routes via Russia and Kazakhstan with a view to using them
after 2014.
"Hopefully more competition will help in getting the
discounts a bit lower," Dragon's director of finance Tarun Ohri
told Reuters in an interview after first half profits 2013 fell
20 percent.
A revised pricing structure under the marketing deal was
partly responsible for the earnings slide, Dragon Oil said,
guiding that the discount to Brent will range between 14 percent
and 21 percent for the duration of the agreement.
Analysts said the previous range had been 16 percent to 21
percent.
"We are in touch with various options and alternatives and
potential buyers but these routes still have to be tested," he
said.
The Dubai-headquartered company, which is listed in London
and Dublin and is 54 percent owned by Emirates National Oil
Company, on Tuesday said operating profit in the first six
months of the year fell to $324.1 million from $404.2 million in
the same period last year.
Profits of the company, which also plans to explore for oil
in Iraq and Afghanistan, were also impacted by slower than
expected progress on awarding contracts for infrastructure such
as platforms and a gas treatment plant.
Activity is expected to pick-up as two contracts for
platforms are expected to be awarded in the coming weeks,
general manager of petroleum development Emad Buhulaigah
forecast.
The company has previously blamed the limited availability
of quality contractors in the Caspian Sea region for delays and
flagged earlier this year that 2013 production would be at the
lower end of its 10 to 15 percent annual production growth
guidance.
"Additional rig deployment, while delayed, and the potential
uplift from the enhanced recovery programme underpin that growth
potential, in our view, and thus we maintain our positive
stance," Goodbody analyst Gerry Hennigan said.
Shares in the company were flat in mid-morning trading.