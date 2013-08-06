By Sarah Young

LONDON Aug 6 Turkmenistan-focused company Dragon Oil is considering alternative export routes to secure better prices for its crude and lift flagging profits.

Dragon currently pumps all of its oil via Azerbaijan under a deal which runs until 2014 and involves selling crude at a discount to the Brent benchmark price. It said it was looking at routes via Russia and Kazakhstan with a view to using them after 2014.

"Hopefully more competition will help in getting the discounts a bit lower," Dragon's director of finance Tarun Ohri told Reuters in an interview after first half profits 2013 fell 20 percent.

A revised pricing structure under the marketing deal was partly responsible for the earnings slide, Dragon Oil said, guiding that the discount to Brent will range between 14 percent and 21 percent for the duration of the agreement.

Analysts said the previous range had been 16 percent to 21 percent.

"We are in touch with various options and alternatives and potential buyers but these routes still have to be tested," he said.

The Dubai-headquartered company, which is listed in London and Dublin and is 54 percent owned by Emirates National Oil Company, on Tuesday said operating profit in the first six months of the year fell to $324.1 million from $404.2 million in the same period last year.

Profits of the company, which also plans to explore for oil in Iraq and Afghanistan, were also impacted by slower than expected progress on awarding contracts for infrastructure such as platforms and a gas treatment plant.

Activity is expected to pick-up as two contracts for platforms are expected to be awarded in the coming weeks, general manager of petroleum development Emad Buhulaigah forecast.

The company has previously blamed the limited availability of quality contractors in the Caspian Sea region for delays and flagged earlier this year that 2013 production would be at the lower end of its 10 to 15 percent annual production growth guidance.

"Additional rig deployment, while delayed, and the potential uplift from the enhanced recovery programme underpin that growth potential, in our view, and thus we maintain our positive stance," Goodbody analyst Gerry Hennigan said.

Shares in the company were flat in mid-morning trading.