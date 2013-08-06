European shares slip for 4th day as Aggreko, Casino sink
LONDON Aug 6 Turkmenistan-focused oil producer Dragon Oil posted a 20 percent fall in first half profit, taking a hit from slower than expected progress on infrastructure projects and a revised pricing structure under a current sales deal.
The Dubai-headquartered company on Tuesday said operating profit in the first six months of the year fell to $324.1 million from $404.2 million in the same period last year.
The company, which also plans to explore for oil in Iraq and Afghanistan, said output in the period grew 15 percent to 73,600 barrels of oil per day. It flagged earlier this year that 2013 production would be at the lower end of its 10 to 15 percent annual production growth guidance.
Dragon also said it would pay an interim dividend of 15 cents per share, in line with last year.
