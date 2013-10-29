LONDON Oct 29 Turkmenistan-focused oil company Dragon Oil downgraded slightly its outlook for production growth this year to between 9 and 10 percent from previous guidance of the lower end of 10 to 15 percent.

The company said on Tuesday that production growth this year would be lower as a result of it having drilled fewer wells.

Dragon Oil added that it remained on track to grow production between 10 to 15 percent in 2014 and 2015.

Earlier this year, it warned that 2013 production would be at the lower end of its target for annual output growth of between 10 to 15 percent.