LONDON, June 15 Turkmenistan-focused oil
explorer Dragon Oil said on Monday it had agreed
improved takeover terms with Emirates National Oil Co (ENOC)
after the group increased its offer to buy out the minority
shareholders.
Dragon Oil said ENOC had increased its offer to 750 pence in
cash per share, valuing the business at around 3.7 billion
pounds ($5.75 billion). That would value the shares not already
owned by ENOC at around 1.7 billion pounds.
ENOC, which already owns 54 percent of Dragon Oil, had in
May made an offer of 735 pence.
($1 = 0.6436 pounds)
