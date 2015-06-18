LONDON, June 18 Baillie Gifford, the largest
independent investor in the Dublin-based Dragon Oil,
said the takeover offer from majority owner Emirates National
Oil Co (ENOC) "materially undervalued" the company.
ENOC, which owns 54 percent of Dragon Oil, raised its offer
this week to buy out the minority shareholders to 750 pence per
share, valuing the stock it does not already own at around 1.7
billion pounds ($2.7 billion).
Its second-biggest investor Baillie Gifford, which owns 7.2
percent of the shares, said on Thursday the offer did not fully
value the future growth potential of the firm.
"We encourage shareholders to consider the case presented
here, and reflect on the growth infrastructure that is presently
being assembled before making their own determination whether or
not to accept the current Offer," said Richard Sneller, head of
emerging markets at the fund manager.
"We believe Dragon Oil should be valued taking into account
its long-term growth prospects, not just its steady-state
cash-generating ability."
($1 = 0.6285 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)