LONDON Feb 12 Oil producer Dragon Oil said operating profit slipped 8 percent in 2012 although it decided to raise its dividend by 50 percent as its operations in Turkmenistan continued to generate large amounts of cash.

The Dubai-headquartered company on Tuesday posted full-year operating profit of $790.9 million compared to the $856.2 million it made in 2011.

The lower profit came despite a 10 percent rise in oil production over 2012 and was a result of a higher cost of sales, said the company, citing higher field operating costs during the year.

Dragon Oil said it recommended paying out 30 cents per share in a full-year dividend, 50 percent higher than the 20 cents it paid out last year.

The company, which has recently won deals to explore for oil into Iraq and Afghanistan as part of a long-stated plan to expand beyond its Turkmenistan base, generated revenues of $1.16 billion from its operations in 2012.

Production for this year would be at the lower end of its 10 to 15 percent annual production growth guidance, Dragon Oil said, adding that it sees output growing by around 15 percent in 2014 and 2015.