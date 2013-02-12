LONDON Feb 12 Dragon Oil PLC : * Dragon oil 2012 operating profit down 8 percent to $790.9 million * Recommends payment of final dividend of 15 US cents per share for 2012; FY

dividend 30 US cents (2011: 20 US cents) * Targeting annual output growth at lower end of guidance of 10-15% in 2013,

around 15% in 2014, 2015 * Expects to achieve the 100,000 bopd production target in 2015 * Actively continue search for right-fit assets in Regions of interest, namely

Africa, Middle East and central Asia