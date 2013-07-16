UPDATE 2-Deutsche Post expects online shopping to deliver profit growth
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)
LONDON, July 16 Dragon Oil PLC : * Dragon oil 15% increase in average daily production rate at
approximately 73,600 bopd in H1 versus H1 2012 * Group's cash balance (net of abandonment and decommissioning funds) as at 30
June 2013 was US$1,651 million
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)
* Chief financial officer mark gregory ~says insurer has capacity to buy annuity back books, expect them to come on the market "from time to time"
* CFO Geraint Jones says firm to take remaining Ogden Rate hit of 60-70 million pounds, net of tax, over the next 3-5 years.