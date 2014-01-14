BRIEF-Ocado "as confident as ever" will secure international deals
* CFO says remains "as confident as ever" will secure international deals
Jan 14 Dragon Oil PLC : * 9.1% increase in average daily production rate to approximately 73,750
barrels of oil per day (bopd) in 2013 * Group's cash balance (net of abandonment and decommissioning funds) as at 31
December 2013 was US$1,924 million * Continue the search for the right fit value-creative development asset as
well as more exploration blocks * Sees 100,000 bopd production target in 2015; aim to maintain 100,000 bopd as
a plateau from 2016
March 14 British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning.
March 14 British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 21 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit, driven by strength in its core banking business and higher trading income from market maker Winterflood.