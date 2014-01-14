Jan 14 Dragon Oil PLC : * 9.1% increase in average daily production rate to approximately 73,750

barrels of oil per day (bopd) in 2013 * Group's cash balance (net of abandonment and decommissioning funds) as at 31

December 2013 was US$1,924 million * Continue the search for the right fit value-creative development asset as

well as more exploration blocks * Sees 100,000 bopd production target in 2015; aim to maintain 100,000 bopd as

a plateau from 2016