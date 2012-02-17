* Dragon says in the early stages of exploring an offer
* Possible deal would expand the company's reach beyond
Turkmenistan
* Shares in Bowleven soar 70 pct, Dragon down 2.5 pct
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Feb 17 Oil firm Dragon Oil
said it was considering making a takeover offer for Bowleven
, sending the explorer's shares soaring, in a move which
would form part of Dragon's long-stated plan to expand outside
of Turkmenistan.
"Dragon Oil notes the recent movement in Bowleven's share
price and confirms that it is in the preliminary stages of
exploring a possible offer for all of the issued and to be
issued share capital of Bowleven," the firm said in a statement
on Friday.
Shares in Bowleven surged 70 percent to 126 pence at 1354
GMT, hitting a five-month high, and exceeding earlier gains of
around 18 percent fuelled by takeover rumours before Dragon
announced its interest.
Both Bowleven and Dragon declined to comment when asked by
Reuters whether talks were underway and for further details on
any deal.
Dubai-headquartered Dragon, which is 52 percent owned by
Dubai's Emirates National Oil Company, has expressed its
intention over the last year to expand its reach beyond
Turkmenistan, where 100 percent of its production is based,
seeking to spend a large cash pile which it has built up from
rising production and on a higher oil price.
Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Wednesday
that Dragon had a $1.4 billion cash pile to make acquisitions,
while management have indicated that they would look at deals in
the range of $200 to $500 million.
Oriel Securities analyst Vugar Aliyev said an acquisition of
Bowleven would represent a major strategic change for Dragon and
he viewed the potential deal as neutral to slightly negative.
"If they spend $700 million on the company and then another
significant portion of their cash developing it, then I would be
concerned," he told Reuters.
Shares in Dragon traded down 2.5 percent to 530.5 pence at
1354 GMT, underperforming the European oil and gas index
which was 0.2 percent higher.
Britain's Bowleven has made a series of oil discoveries off
the coast of Cameroon, none of which have to date been
developed, meaning it does not have production.
Its primary oil fields are known as MHLP-7 and Sapele. While
the company has a development plan for MHLP-7, its understanding
of the Sapele asset is not as well advanced.
The value of any takeover approach Dragon launches will
likely hinge on how it views Sapele.
"If you're Dragon you might think I'm willing to pay for
MHLP-7, where we can hopefully get production up and running
relatively quickly, and then I get Sapele and exploration for
free," Canaccord Genuity analyst Braden Purkis said.
Should Dragon look to only pay for MHLP-7, a bid in the
range of 150 pence to 160 pence would make sense, said Purkis. A
155 pence per share offer would value Bowleven at about 456
million pounds ($718.1 million).
Tullow Oil, another London-listed oil firm, was on Friday
rumoured to be lining up a bid for Bowleven before Dragon made
its announcement.
"Those assets (of Bowleven's) are probably a better fit for
a bigger company with a stronger balance sheet like Dragon,"
said Aliyev.
($1 = 0.6350 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Rhys Jones and David
Cowell)