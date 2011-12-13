LONDON Dec 13 Among the main
beneficiaries of the graphic new movie "The Girl with the Dragon
Tattoo" will be babysitters.
Daniel Craig, who plays journalist Mikael Blomkvist in the
Hollywood adaptation of Swedish author Stieg Larsson's
bestselling thriller, said the film pulled no punches.
"It's an adult movie," he said in an interview with British
public broadcaster BBC aired on Tuesday. "This is one where you
pay the babysitter. Babysitters are going to make a lot of money
out of this I hope. Don't take the kids."
Dragon Tattoo opens in the United States on Dec. 21 and in
Britain on Dec. 26, and had its world premiere in London late on
Monday.
The book on which it is based has sold tens of millions of
copies worldwide and in 2009 was made into a Swedish film.
Craig, 43, most famous for playing James Bond in the British
spy franchise, said screenwriter Steven Zaillian captured the
essence of Larsson's story, prompting him to accept the part.
He also defended the movie's graphic nature, which earned it
an "R" rating for what the Motion Picture Association of America
called "brutal violent content including rape and torture,
strong sexuality, graphic nudity, and language."
The movie is directed by American David Fincher, whose
credits include "The Social Network", "Zodiac", "Fight Club" and
"Seven".
"It's a book about sexual politics, it's a book about
violence towards women and I don't think David Fincher or I
would have done it if we had to hold back on that," Craig said.
"By showing that and making the audience uncomfortable, it
makes them understand what the themes of the book are about ...
and it's addressing an issue ... that serial killers on the
whole are male and they kill women."
Dragon Tattoo follows Blomkvist as he retreats to a remote
island in northern Sweden where he is drawn into investigating
the murder of a young girl some 40 years earlier.
He is thrown together with Lisbeth Salander, a tattooed,
loner punk who works as an investigator for a high-tech security
firm and who is played by Rooney Mara.
Asked to explain the popularity of her character, Mara told
Reuters on the premiere red carpet:
"I think that everyone can relate to that feeling of being
misunderstood or outcast. Everyone at some point in their life
can relate to people who are in a position of power, abusing
that power over them and I think a lot of people really want to
see her succeed."
The Hollywood adaptation of Dragon Tattoo is the latest
example of Scandanavian crime fiction making it big in the
English-speaking world.
In 2008, Swedish vampire film "Let the Right One In" won
widespread critical acclaim and was re-made in English as "Let
Me In" two years later.
The Swedish television detective series "Wallander" got an
English makeover in a BBC production starring Kenneth Branagh,
and Danish crime series "The Killing" has also proved popular in
Britain.
Asked to explain the growing popularity of Scandinavian
fiction, Craig replied:
"They're great storytellers. When it's dark half the year
you've got to find something to do, so all these great tales ...
have been coming out and they make for great television and
great movies."
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)