By Daniel Dickson
| STOCKHOLM
STOCKHOLM Dec 14 Violence, a sexually
abused heroine and the forbidding wintry landscape of director
David Fincher's new "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" film may
alter any pre-conceived notions of Sweden as a socialist
paradise.
Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgard, who plays the corporate
executive of a family firm with a terrible secret, said that
although the film explores a very fictional dark side of society
its portrayal of feminine strength was particularly Swedish.
"Such a strong female hero as we have in this film and such
a soft male hero as we have in this film, I think that is
typical Swedish," he told reporters when he hit the red carpet
for the Stockholm premiere of the Hollywood version of Swedish
author Stieg Larsson's best-selling thriller.
Sweden is known for its cradle-to-grave welfare system and
Ikea department stores. The film and books paint another
picture, more in tune with its bleak and cold winters and a dark
side found in a number of Swedish crime novels that have taken
the publishing world by storm in the last decade.
Skarsgard said foreigners in general did not know much about
the small Scandinavian country and hoped that Sweden would not
be too associated with the crime wave genre that has put Swedish
Noir at the top of the modern world's literary map.
"I hope they don't think that the way Sweden is portrayed in
those books and films is the way Sweden is, because it is still
a very peaceful and lovely and very nice country to live in," he
said.
The film received solid early reviews and
critics especially praised Rooney Mara's appearance as the
fearless sexual abuse survivor and punkish computer hacker
Lisbeth Salander. Mara said it was essential that much of the
film was made in Sweden.
"Some people questioned why we came to Sweden to make the
film and why we did not just make our American version in
America but I don't think you can really tell the story without
telling it in Sweden. I think it is a very Swedish story, I
think all the characters are very Swedish," she said.
"HUGE STORY-TELLING TRADITION"
In the story, Salander teams up with journalist Mikael
Blomkvist in search of a killer. Blomkvist is played by British
actor Daniel Craig, best known for the role of James Bond.
"What it tells about Sweden for me is that there is a huge
story-telling tradition here and it is a sort of dark tale,
something that we can all relate to in Northern Europe. They
have worldwide mass appeal it seems," Craig said.
"Dragon Tattoo" is the first of the late Larsson's
best-selling Millennium trilogy of books, which has sold more
than 60 million copies in 48 countries worldwide.
Helena Lindblad, a film critic at the Swedish daily Dagens
Nyheter, said the huge success of the books and the films had
opened the world market for other Scandinavian authors and
actors, for example Noomi Rapace who played Salander in the
Swedish adaption of the trilogy for the screen.
"This success of Stieg Larsson's is definitely the
icebreaker. It is quite unreal and has opened doors for Swedish
Crime or Swedish Noir or whatever you want to call it and that
it has become a term associated with these films and books,"
Lindblad, who attended the Swedish premiere late on Tuesday,
said.
Lindblad said she really liked the film. And though remakes
in general were "not particularly exciting" cinematically,
director Fincher, whose credits include "Seven" and "Fight
Club", added qualities, not the least visually.
She also said the interaction between the main characters
was stronger in the Hollywood adaption than in the Swedish
original. She said Fincher captured Sweden in an excellent way.
Salvador Munoz, a fan who was celebrity spotting at the
premiere, said that Fincher could add "more of Stieg
Larsson-darkness" to the film. He said Evil was Fincher's
signature.
"It is man's other side, the dark side of people. He
portrays it so well," Munoz said.
"The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" opens in the United States
on December 20.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)