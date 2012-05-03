* Q4 loss/shr $0.38 vs loss/shr $0.25 yr ago
* Q4 rev down 39 pct to $9.2 mln
* To pay 11.7 mln euros cash for Nokia Siemens Networks
microwave business
May 3 Wireless broadband network equipment maker
DragonWave Inc posted its sixth straight
quarterly loss as revenue from customers in North America fell
sharply.
The company also amended its deal to buy Nokia Siemens
Network's microwave business. It will now pay about 11.7 million
euros ($15.39 million) - up from 10 million euros decided
earlier - and issue shares for about 5 million euros.
The capital asset lease for the deal was reduced to 3.6
million euros from 5 million euros and the two companies
eliminated sales-based earn-out payments, which would have
raised the value of the deal by about 80 million euros.
DragonWave said it now expects first quarter revenue to be
between $12 to $14 million.
Net loss fell to $13.4 million, or 38 cents per share, for
the fourth quarter from $18.9 million, or 25 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue fell 39 percent to $9.2 million for the quarter
ended Feb. 29. Revenue from customers in North America almost
halved to $4.8 million.
DragonWave had forecast fourth-quarter revenue of about $9.4
million in March.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 23 cents per
share on revenue of $9.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of Ottawa-based DragonWave closed at C$3.73 on
Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)