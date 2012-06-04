June 4 Canadian Telecom network equipment maker DragonWave Inc will cut 68 jobs in Ottawa and Israel in a bid to cut costs.

The company had 257 employees as of February according to a company filing.

DragonWave, which uses microwave technology to move data between cellular towers and telecom networks, expects to save about $6 million in annual operating expenses as a result of the job cuts.

It expects restructuring charges of about $800,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2013.

DragonWave has struggled to offset a cutback in spending at its major customer Clearwire Corp, a cash-strapped U.S. wireless provider.

It had agreed to buy Nokia Siemens Networks' microwave technology business in November to boost sales.