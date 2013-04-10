* Says Nokia Siemens to make cash payment of 10.6 mln euros
* Expects operating costs to fall by about 3 mln euros per
qtr
* To pay termination fee of about 7 mln euros through FY14
April 10 Telecom network equipment maker
DragonWave Inc said it cut 33 percent of its
senior management jobs and amended its deal with Nokia Siemens
Networks to reduce operating costs.
Cash-strapped DragonWave, which has been trying to reduce
costs since it acquired Nokia Siemens's microwave technology
business last June, said last month that it would cut costs
further but did not specify what the measures were.
The company cut 116 jobs in Ottawa and Israel in 2012.
According to the renewed deal, Nokia Siemens will make an
immediate cash payment of 10.6 million euros ($13.8 million) to
DragonWave, clearing the contingent receivable on the
Ottawa-based company's balance sheet.
DragonWave said the companies have ended the Italian
services agreement, under which Nokia Siemens provided research
and development and certain other services to DragonWave since
June 2012.
DragonWave expects operating costs to fall by about 3
million euros per quarter. Nokia Siemens will take on additional
commitments and costs.
DragonWave, which uses microwave technology to move data
between cellular towers and telecom networks, warned in March
that fourth-quarter revenue would miss its forecast due to lower
sales in the unit.
The unit contributed $25.6 million, or about 67 percent, to
DragonWave's revenue in the third quarter.
DragonWave said on Wednesday it expects to pay a termination
fee of about 7 million euros over the balance of fiscal year
2014.
The company said it would continue to be the preferred
supplier of packet microwave and related products to Nokia
Siemens, and both companies would jointly coordinate technology
development activities.
Shares of DragonWave closed at C$1.60 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Tuesday. The stock has lost more than a third of its
value since it lowered its revenue estimate.