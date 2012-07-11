July 11 Telecom network equipment maker
DragonWave Inc reported its seventh straight
quarterly loss as margins fell.
The company, however, forecast a much higher second-quarter
revenue of $35 million to $45 million as it completed the
acquisition of Nokia Siemens Networks' microwave
technology business.
DragonWave, which uses microwave technology to move data
between cellular towers and telecom networks, had second-quarter
sales of $13.6 million a year earlier.
Its first-quarter loss widened to $12.6 million, or 35 cents
per share, from $9.9 million, or 28 cents per share, a year
earlier.
March-May sales rose about 17 percent to $13 million.
DragonWave, which last month cut 68 jobs to save costs, said
its gross margin fell to 32 percent from 42 percent last year.
Shares of the Ottawa-based company, which has a market value
of $143.6 million, closed at C$3.54 on Wednesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)