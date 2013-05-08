May 8 Telecom network equipment maker DragonWave Inc reported a wider quarterly loss, hurt in part by higher costs.

This is the company's ninth straight quarterly loss.

DragonWave's loss widened to $27.3 million, or 71 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $13.4 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue more than tripled to $28.3 million.