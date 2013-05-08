BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
May 8 Telecom network equipment maker DragonWave Inc reported a wider quarterly loss, hurt in part by higher costs.
This is the company's ninth straight quarterly loss.
DragonWave's loss widened to $27.3 million, or 71 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $13.4 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue more than tripled to $28.3 million.
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
WASHINGTON, March 7 Kiekert AG, which makes car locks and door latches for auto makers, has agreed to plead guilty to bid rigging and to pay a $6.1 million fine, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.