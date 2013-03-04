* Expects 4th-qtr revenue of $30 mln
* Says will cut costs further
March 4 Telecom network equipment maker
DragonWave Inc said revenue for the fourth
quarter would miss its forecast, citing lower sales from the
microwave technology business it bought from Nokia Siemens
Networks last year.
The supplier of high-capacity broadband wireless networking
systems estimated revenue of $30 million for the quarter ended
Feb. 28. It had forecast $40 million to $45 million.
Analysts on average were expecting $41.8 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ottawa-based DragonWave also said it will cut costs further
but did not specify what the measures were.
The cash-strapped company has been trying to cut costs since
the acquisition of the Nokia Siemens unit in May. It cut 116
jobs in Ottawa and Israel in 2012.
This is the second time that Dragonwave has cut estimates in
the last fiscal year. DragonWave cut its third-quarter revenue
estimate in December on slower-than-expected demand from
European customers.
Shares of DragonWave have fallen about 43 percent in value
in fiscal 2013. It closed at C$2.41 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Friday.