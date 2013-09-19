BRIEF-Newmax Technology says no dividend for 2016
March 3 Newmax Technology Co Ltd: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/R3uYux Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
(Corrects headline to say relinquishes some licences, not eight licences)
Sept 20 Draig Resources Ltd : * Relinquishment of licences * A subsidiary of Draig Resources Limited BDBL LLC is the holder of eight exploration licences in Mongolia * Says BDBL holds the licences on behalf of a JV arrangement between BDBL and subsidiaries of Trinity Mongolia Pty Ltd * BDBL holds a 75% interest in the joint venture and Trinity, through its subsidiaries, holds a 25% interest * Exploration activities undertaken to date have proven that some of the exploration licences are not as prospective for coal as was previously thought * Board, joint venture management committee have decided to relinquish exploration licences 12000X, 10566X and 9116X * Source text for Eikon
March 3 Radiant Innovation Inc: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/3rkOOq Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sartorius to acquire real-time live-cell analysis pioneer and leader Essen BioScience