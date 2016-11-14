DUBAI Nov 14 Dubai construction firm Drake & Scull reported a narrower third-quarter net loss on Monday, partly because of cost-cutting.

The firm made a 46.3 million dirham ($12.6 million) loss in the three months to Sept. 30 compared with a 877.8 million dirham loss in the year-ago period, according to a bourse statement.

Drake & Scull also said it had appointed a financial advisor in the third quarter to assist in business transformation and strategic initiatives. It did not name the advisor. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)