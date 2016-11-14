BRIEF-Activia Properties to issue REIT bonds of 6 bln yen
* Says subscription date of Jan. 27 and payment date of Feb. 2
DUBAI Nov 14 Dubai construction firm Drake & Scull reported a narrower third-quarter net loss on Monday, partly because of cost-cutting.
The firm made a 46.3 million dirham ($12.6 million) loss in the three months to Sept. 30 compared with a 877.8 million dirham loss in the year-ago period, according to a bourse statement.
Drake & Scull also said it had appointed a financial advisor in the third quarter to assist in business transformation and strategic initiatives. It did not name the advisor. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Says subscription date of Jan. 27 and payment date of Feb. 2
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 26 President Donald Trump pushed Republican lawmakers on Thursday for swift action on a sweeping agenda including his planned U.S.-Mexico border wall, tax cuts and repealing Obamacare, despite tensions over timetables and priorities.
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds report of lawyer saying Batista will fly to Brazil on Friday)