DUBAI May 8 Drake & Scull International
(DSI) is expecting to hear "very soon" on payments
worth 1.05 billion riyals ($280 million) or almost half of the
outstanding amount for the work it did on Saudi oil company
Aramco's research project, its chief executive said.
The company may consider all legal options including
arbitration to recover the remaining amount for its work on King
Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Centre (KAPSARC), DSI
group chief executive Wael Allan told Reuters in an interview.
"All options are open," he said. "We feel strongly that we
are due some of these claims and we will pursue them to the
end."
The $543 million project was completed in 2012, according to
DSI's website.
($1 = 3.7502 riyals)
(Reporting By Hadeel Al Sayegh, Tom Arnold and Saeed Azhar,
Editing by William Maclean)