UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI Oct 19 Dubai-based contractor Drake and Scull said on Monday its engineering unit had secured a 224 million dirham ($61 million) contract related to work on a hotel complex and the expansion of a mall in the emirate.
The firm said in a bourse filing it had already begun work at the site, with a projected handover scheduled for 2018.
The contract was for mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works at a hotel complex, as well as the development of an extension to a "prominent retail mall", which in total will cover 192,000 square metres.
It did not name the client or the mall in the statement. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.