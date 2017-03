(Adds dropped word from headline)

DUBAI, March 15 Dubai's Drake & Scull has formed a joint 395 million dirhams ($107.55 million) joint venture with Habtoor Leighton Specon to provide mechanical, electrical and plumbing services for part of the $1.1 billion Jewel of the Creek project, it said on Sunday. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)