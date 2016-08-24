DUBAI Aug 24 Dubai-listed builder Drake & Scull
International has not hired a legal adviser to help to
bring a strategic investor into the company, it said on
Wednesday.
"The company denies the appointment of any legal adviser in
connection with bringing in a strategic investor or issuance of
mandatory convertible bonds," the company said in a brief
statement to the Dubai stock exchange.
"The company will make appropriate disclosures, when such
material development comes into effect."
The statement was issued after the company's chief financial
officer, Kailash Sadangi, told Reuters on Monday that Drake &
Scull had asked advisers for proposals to review its business
and find strategic investors.
Sadangi also said at the time that the company had appointed
a legal adviser to hold discussions with the United Arab
Emirates stock market regulator, the Securities and Commodities
Authority, on the possibility of bringing in strategic investors
and regulatory approvals that would be needed.
An issue of mandatory convertible bonds is among options
being considered and Drake & Scull has made a strategic decision
to withdraw gradually from its civil engineering business in
Saudi Arabia, Sadangi added. Mandatory convertibles must be
changed into underlying shares by a specific date.
Like many other Gulf construction companies, Drake & Scull
has been hit by an economic slowdown in the region because of
low oil prices. In mid-August it reported a second-quarter net
loss of 207.6 million dirhams ($57 million), compared with a
profit of 10.3 million dirhams a year earlier.
In its statement on Wednesday, the company did not comment
on its business review beyond saying: "Drake & Scull, in its
normal course of business, engages consultants, advisers to
review its strategy, operations and provide financing solutions
for its operations."
