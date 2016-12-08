BRIEF-Greenhill & Co reports Q4 earnings per share $0.74
* Reports fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.74 and annual earnings per share of $1.89
DUBAI Dec 8 The board of Dubai-listed construction and engineering firm Drake & Scull (DSI) has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as a strategic and financial advisor, DSI said on Thursday.
The consultancy firm will assist with "examining the company's capital structure and financial liabilities", according to a bourse filing.
DSI announced last month it was reviewing its business to address market challenges which could lead to a withdrawal from non-core markets, retrenching on civil works in Saudi Arabia and a more conservative stance on recovering certain receivables.
The company has been battling a depressed construction market in the Gulf, as governments rein in spending on infrastructure schemes in the wake of the decline in oil prices.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Reports fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.74 and annual earnings per share of $1.89
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds statements from Batista representatives, OSX, MMX)