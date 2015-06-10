(Adds detail, background)
DUBAI, June 10 Dubai's Drake & Scull
International (DSI) has set initial price guidance for
its senior perpetual U.S. dollar sukuk at around 9 percent, a
document from lead managers showed on Wednesday, marking the
first such offering from the Gulf in 18 months.
The engineering and construction company has structured the
bond with only three years to the first call date and five years
to the second, with a rate reset and a coupon increase of 500
basis points if the sukuk are not called in the fifth year, the
document showed.
The size of the offering is expected to be between $150
million and $200 million, a document from the lead arrangers
said.
Emirates NBD Capital and HSBC are joint global
coordinators and are joined by Al Hilal and Standard Chartered
as the joint lead managers.
No Gulf corporate has issued a perpetual bond in the
international markets since Emirati schools operator GEMS
Education priced a $200 million non-call five-year sukuk in
November 2013.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David Goodman)