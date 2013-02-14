BRIEF-CIM Commercial Trust declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.21875 per common share
* is also exploring alternative means of providing liquidity to stockholders
DUBAI Feb 14 Drake and Scull International : * Dubai's Drake and Scull Q4 net profit 46 million dirhams. * Year-earlier Q4 net profit was 65 million dirhams - Reuters calculations * Q4 revenue 1.2 bln dirhams * 2012 full year net profit 128 million dirhams vs 220 million dirhams year-ago
* is also exploring alternative means of providing liquidity to stockholders
* Gross written premium of 901 million pounds ($1.10 billion) (2015: 787 million pounds)
* Statutory loss before taxation, still impacted by legacy issues, has reduced to £477.1m