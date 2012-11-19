* Warrants represent about 8.5 pct of Drake's market cap
* Maturity for warrants is for 5 yrs - statement
* Drake's Q3 profit dropped 93 pct
DUBAI, Nov 19 Goldman Sachs Inc bought
warrants worth 147 million dirhams ($40 million) in Dubai's
Drake & Scull International, less than a week after
helping arrange a loan facility for the contracting firm.
Drake, which specialises in mechanical, engineering and
plumbing operations, said the "strategic" investment would
represent about 8.5 percent of the company's current market
capitalisation.
The warrants mature in five years and can be exercised by
Goldman any time after two years, Drake said in a statement on
Monday, without revealing any pricing details.
Goldman's exposure will be settled in cash once the warrants
are exercised, subject to pre-agreed maximum cash settlement
amount.
The contractor, which reported a 93 percent drop in
third-quarter profit on Sunday, had signed a $120 million
equivalent loan facility to support its growth into other
markets last week.
Goldman acted as a coordinator for the loan facility.
Drake's shares fell 0.5 percent on the Dubai bourse in early
trade following the announcement.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)