DUBAI Aug 5 Dubai contractor Drake and Scull International said on Monday its second-quarter net profit rose 63.1 percent, beating analysts' estimates on new project wins and improved operating margins.

Drake, which specialises in mechanics, engineering and plumbing, reported a net profit of 52.2 million dirhams ($14.2 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of 32 million dirhams in the corresponding quarter in 2012, it said in a bourse statement. The company did not specify whether the profit was attributable to its equity owners.

Five analysts polled by Reuters forecasted an average quarterly net profit of 49.5 million dirhams.

Drake has won a series of projects in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, including a $461 million contract to build a twin-tower residential and commercial development in Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)